Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Anthem worth $77,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Anthem by 33.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,236,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,964,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Anthem by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,431,000 after purchasing an additional 142,246 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,621,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 60.6% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,033,000 after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $14.92 on Wednesday, reaching $275.40. 147,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,571. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.13 and its 200-day moving average is $278.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.