Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Announces Earnings Results

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $280.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.13 and its 200-day moving average is $278.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.83.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

