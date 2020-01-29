Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 22.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-117 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.28 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.83.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $290.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.