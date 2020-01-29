Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Apartment Investment and Management has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Apartment Investment and Management has a payout ratio of 371.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.05. 674,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIV. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

