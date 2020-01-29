Apex Reaches Market Capitalization of $896,839.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Apex has a total market capitalization of $896,839.00 and $22,889.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apex has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016913 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003253 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,588,027 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bitbns, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

