APIS (APIS) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One APIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. APIS has a total market capitalization of $13,651.00 and approximately $163,970.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APIS has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000534 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (CRYPTO:APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,026,205 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

