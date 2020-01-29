Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) & Equinix (NYSE:EQIX) Critical Survey

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Equinix and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 1 1 14 1 2.88 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $579.88, indicating a potential downside of 3.77%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Equinix.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Equinix pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equinix has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Equinix has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equinix and Apple Hospitality REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $5.07 billion 9.61 $365.36 million $20.69 29.12 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.72 $206.09 million $1.72 8.98

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Apple Hospitality REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 9.03% 5.94% 2.23% Apple Hospitality REIT 14.20% 5.37% 3.62%

Summary

Equinix beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio comprises 114 Marriott-branded hotels and 126 Hilton-branded hotels.

