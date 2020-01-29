Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $9.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.73. 33,322,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.77. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.11 and a twelve month high of $323.33. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.38.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

