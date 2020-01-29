Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.73. The company had a trading volume of 33,322,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $323.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.71 and its 200-day moving average is $245.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.38.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

