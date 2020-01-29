Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Update

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,510,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 50,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AAPL opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $323.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.90.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

