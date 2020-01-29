Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $9.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.73. The stock had a trading volume of 33,322,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.77. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $323.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.