Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.13.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $5,625,709,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Agran Libbie lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,945.6% in the 4th quarter. Agran Libbie now owns 21,121,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after buying an additional 20,911,240 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

