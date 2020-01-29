Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank cut Apple to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.33.

Apple stock opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple has a 1-year low of $154.11 and a 1-year high of $323.33. The company has a market cap of $1,395.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

