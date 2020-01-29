Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Robert W. Baird

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.71 and a 200 day moving average of $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12-month low of $154.11 and a 12-month high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after purchasing an additional 267,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

