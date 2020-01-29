Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Cut by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,838,000 after purchasing an additional 213,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,301,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 66.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 52.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,825,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $91,116,000 after purchasing an additional 625,034 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura upped their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

