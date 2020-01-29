Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 770,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $260.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

