Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Stacy J. Kanter Buys 6,500 Shares

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00.

Shares of APLT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 156,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,782. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $53.26.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Therapeutics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.