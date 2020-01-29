APR Coin (APR) Hits Market Cap of $58,610.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $58,610.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022931 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00052061 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000627 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002789 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,035,297 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

