AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 158,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AquaVenture by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAAS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,572. AquaVenture has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $853.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. AquaVenture’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

