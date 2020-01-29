Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00007417 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, AirSwap and Upbit. Aragon has a market capitalization of $21.75 million and $76,968.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,399,262 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, AirSwap, Bittrex, IDEX, HitBTC, Bitfinex, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.