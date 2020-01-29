ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.98. 423,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,131. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.61.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 125,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 52,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

