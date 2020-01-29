Arcblock Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $13.46 million and approximately $8.19 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001465 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, DragonEX, Kucoin and Bibox. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.03076233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00192032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Bibox, DragonEX, IDEX, Bithumb, BitMart, LBank, Gate.io, OKEx, Kucoin, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

