ArcelorMittal (MT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS: MT) recently:

1/27/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €21.30 ($24.77) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – ArcelorMittal was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal SA has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

