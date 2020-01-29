Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.67 EPS

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.67, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,799,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,004. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.