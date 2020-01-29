Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ARNC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,738,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,572. Arconic has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arconic will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

