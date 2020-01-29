Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stake Lessened by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,037,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of ARES opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.14%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

