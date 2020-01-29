Argus Raises United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Price Target to $170.00

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Argus to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

UTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.27.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX stock opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average is $140.61. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $4,136,198.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,511,645.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in United Technologies by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after acquiring an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in United Technologies by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after acquiring an additional 361,397 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in United Technologies by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 302,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,326,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.