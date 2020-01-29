Arion (ARION) Tops One Day Volume of $474.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 53.2% higher against the dollar. Arion has a market cap of $40,697.00 and approximately $474.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 11,856,712 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

