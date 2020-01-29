Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Up 14.1% in January

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $991,846.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,565,871. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.72.

Arista Networks stock opened at $236.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $173.31 and a 12-month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

