Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $18.54 million and $508,690.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, COSS, Cryptomate and Bittrex. During the last week, Ark has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042805 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,122,128 coins and its circulating supply is 117,807,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, COSS, Livecoin, Binance, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

