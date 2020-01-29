Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.