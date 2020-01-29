Arqma (ARQ) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $22,005.00 and $146.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,350.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.01889455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.96 or 0.04111130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00646467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00130128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00750812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009695 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027500 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00678377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,407,593 coins and its circulating supply is 3,363,049 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

