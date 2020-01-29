ArtByte Price Down 93.2% Over Last Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00639331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007414 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

