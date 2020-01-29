Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.21. 9,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,354. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $98.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $331,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.