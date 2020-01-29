Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co comprises approximately 2.0% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $38,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Capital Returns Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 153,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

AJG opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

