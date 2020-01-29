Asian Dragon Achieves Market Cap of $114,139.00 (AD)

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Asian Dragon has a total market cap of $114,139.00 and $2,311.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Asian Dragon has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Dragon token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including token.store and EtherFlyer.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005814 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005813 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

AD is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. The official website for Asian Dragon is www.asiandragoncoin.com. Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asian Dragon Token Trading

Asian Dragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and token.store.

