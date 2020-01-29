ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €283.23 ($329.34).

