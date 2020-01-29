ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 3.6% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $23,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. State Street Corp lifted its position in ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,121 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,170,000 after buying an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ASML by 239.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 125,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,547,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,017,000 after buying an additional 58,153 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $294.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.37 and a 200 day moving average of $256.82. ASML Holding NV has a twelve month low of $172.33 and a twelve month high of $305.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

