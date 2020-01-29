Aspen Aerogels’ (ASPN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of ASPN opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.