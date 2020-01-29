Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.43-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.43 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 454,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $94.33 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.68.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

