Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.48 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.43-3.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZPN. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.35. 454,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.72. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.