Aspiriant LLC Sells 81 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% in the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.25.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,450.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,000.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,500.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,396.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,271.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

