Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 515,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $424,459.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 477,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,799,371.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jim Evans acquired 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,145.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 168,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,762 and sold 42,348 shares valued at $2,045,749. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,574,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,428,000. Capital Returns Management LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 568,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after buying an additional 102,976 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 528,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after buying an additional 34,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,861,000 after buying an additional 108,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of AGO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.85. 197,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,656. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.