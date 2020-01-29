Atheios (ATH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $6,559.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

