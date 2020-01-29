Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,200 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 417,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $259.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Power has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Atlantic Power had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 743.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,515.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,153,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 529,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 14.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 13.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 93,957 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

