Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 68.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 132.4% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -139.50, a P/E/G ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.49.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

