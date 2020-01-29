Atonomi (ATMI) Price Tops $0.0003

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 39.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Atonomi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and LATOKEN. Atonomi has a total market cap of $128,603.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.37 or 0.05636848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00127729 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

