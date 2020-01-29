ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$341.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.95 million.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$20.87 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$16.16 and a 12 month high of C$22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.66. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATA. TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total value of C$324,622.50. Also, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$341,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$512,500. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,667 shares of company stock worth $2,716,531.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

