AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,189,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.0% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of T opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

