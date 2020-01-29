AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.005-184.817 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.09 billion.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

